Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers

Oppo Reno 2Z, one of the latest smartphones as part of the Oppo Reno 2 series is now on sale. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Flipkart if they want to purchase the much-anticipated smartphone. The sale comes a little more than a week after the Chinese smartphone initially unveiled the smartphone in India. It is worth noting that Oppo Reno 2Z is the first smartphone from the Reno 2 series to go on sale. As announced at the launch, Oppo Reno 2 will go on sale from September 20. The company plans to open pre-orders for the device starting from September 10.

Oppo Reno 2Z price in India and launch offers

According to a previous report, Oppo Reno 2Z is available in either Luminous Black or the Sky White color. Beyond this, the smartphone is only available in one RAM and storage combination with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Talking about the price, Oppo India has priced the smartphone at Rs 29,990. As noted above, the device is available both on Amazon India and Flipkart. As part of the launch, Oppo is offering 10 percent off to buyers making the purchase with HDFC-issued credit or debit cards on EMI plans.

Beyond this, Reliance Jio users can also get 100 percent additional data on its Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea users can also get 250GB additional data on Rs 255 prepaid plan. Oppo Reno 2Z buyers with an Airtel connection can also get double the data and unlimited calling benefits on their plans. Both Amazon India and Flipkart will offer an additional Rs 3,000 off on the exchange offer. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and HDFC debit cardholders will also get 5 percent additional cashback.

Specifications

Features Oppo Reno 2Z Price 29990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4000mAh

