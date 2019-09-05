Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Oppo recently launched the new Reno 2-series smartphones in India. Making their global debut, starting with India, the Oppo Reno 2Z is all set to go on sale tomorrow (September 6). The Oppo smartphone comes with quad camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera among other key highlights. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo Reno 2Z: Price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 2Z comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in India. It costs Rs 29,990. There will be two color options – Sky White and Luminous Black to choose from. It will be available to purchase from leading e-commerce sites like Amazon India and Flipkart. HDFC bank credit and debit card users can get 10 percent cashback on EMI transactions.

Reliance Jio users can avail 100 percent additional data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea users recharging their connection with Rs 255 prepaid plan can get 250GB additional data. Even Airtel users can avail double data and unlimited calling benefits.

Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. It offers standard pop-up camera with 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Internally, the handset packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. This comes coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. In the camera department, the Reno 2Z offers quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in 2Z and all Reno 2 series phones.

Features Oppo Reno 2Z Price 29990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4000mAh