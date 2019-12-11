comscore Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26: Price, specs, more | BGR India
  Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26; Oppo Enco Free earbuds to also launch
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26; Oppo Enco Free earbuds to also launch

OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be the first Reno series phone to boast a curved display.

  Updated: December 11, 2019 2:37 PM IST
World’s first Snapdragon 765G SoC smartphone went official yesterday. Today, Oppo has revealed the launch date of its much-rumored Reno 3 5G series. The launch takes place on December 26. The announcement comes just after the company concluded its INNO Day 2019 Conference in Shenzhen. Oppo however will not be launching just the Reno 3 5G. As promised, the company also plans to enter the true wireless earbuds with the Oppo Enco Free earbuds.

Oppo has already given us a good look at the Reno 3 Pro 5G via a number of video and photo teasers. New ones dropped today that don’t contain any new footage of the phone. Instead, they tease the 5G speeds and fast charging speeds on the upcoming handset. The Reno 3 Pro 5G also appeared on TENAA recently with the model number OPPO PCRM00 / PCRT00. The listing also gives us a glimpse at the device’s features and specifications.

Oppo Reno 3 5G features, specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch display, and is backed by a 3,935mAh battery. VOOC 4.0 is also expected onboard as these models were spotted on the CCC database with 30W fast charging. The Reno 3 Pro will probably feature the Snapdragon 765G SoC as has been teased in official posters.

Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

In terms of design, the handset has a curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and a quad-camera setup on the rear. The setup consists of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras.

That’s not the only smartphone though. There’s the Reno 3 as well. As per speculations, it will harbor a MediaTek 5G chip. Moreover, we also expect 4G versions of these models which will likely make it to India. Oppo has recently also talked about plans to launch a smartwatch in the first quarter of 2020, and we might see more teasers coming up soon.

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 1:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 11, 2019 2:37 PM IST

