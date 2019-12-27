comscore Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu benchmark scores
News

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu benchmark scores

News

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset manages to beat Qualcomm's latest premium mid-range processor.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 3:07 PM IST
Oppo-Reno-AnTuTu

Oppo announced the Reno 3-series with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L chipset in China yesterday. The Dimensity 1000L is a new midrange mobile platform based on MediaTek’s 7nm process. The processor looks mighty for a midrange platform on paper and it does not disappoint in benchmark either.

Related Stories


Oppo Reno 3 series benchmark tests

The Oppo Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones have now appeared on the Antutu benchmark listing, and it reveals what to expect from the devices. In comparison between the Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processors, the new MediaTek chipset comes out on top, GizChina reports.

Oppo Reno 3 5G smartphone scored 337,669 points overall on the Antutu benchmark. The score is reportedly 5.25 percent higher than that of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset. The database shows that Reno 3 Pro 5G achieved a score of 320,822 points on Antutu benchmark tests.

The performance gain is the result of the new Arm Cortex-A77 CPU inside Dimensity 1000L chipset. It has scored 24 percent higher points than Kryo 475 CPU on the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform.

The Antutu benchmark results of Dimensity 1000L SoC should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see whether these scores hold in real-life situations. But for the time being, Mediatek seems to have managed to get ahead of Qualcomm.

Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 3 comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 10 OS.

In terms of camera, the Reno 3 Pro features quad-cameras at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Oppo Reno 3, on the other hand, sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup but lacks the telephoto camera. The rest of the sensors are the same.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Best power banks launched in India in 2019
Top Products
Best power banks launched in India in 2019
Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169

News

Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

News

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

News

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best power banks launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best power banks launched in India in 2019
Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu
Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

News

Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features
Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds launched
Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

News

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

हिंदी समाचार

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा चिंताओं के चलते TikTok को बेचना पड़ेगा प्लेटफॉर्म!

WiFi Service : 2020 तक देश के 2.5 लाख गांवों में मिलेगी फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

Samsung The Wall Display भारत में 12 करोड़ रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 चिपसेट के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट

Ninebot की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक की बिक्री शुरू, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 100KM

News

Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169
News
Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169
Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu
WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

News

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details
Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

News

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL