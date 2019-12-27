Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu

Oppo announced the Reno 3-series with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L chipset in China yesterday. The Dimensity 1000L is a new midrange mobile platform based on MediaTek’s 7nm process. The processor looks mighty for a midrange platform on paper and it does not disappoint in benchmark either.

Oppo Reno 3 series benchmark tests

The Oppo Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones have now appeared on the Antutu benchmark listing, and it reveals what to expect from the devices. In comparison between the Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processors, the new MediaTek chipset comes out on top, GizChina reports.

Oppo Reno 3 5G smartphone scored 337,669 points overall on the Antutu benchmark. The score is reportedly 5.25 percent higher than that of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset. The database shows that Reno 3 Pro 5G achieved a score of 320,822 points on Antutu benchmark tests.

The performance gain is the result of the new Arm Cortex-A77 CPU inside Dimensity 1000L chipset. It has scored 24 percent higher points than Kryo 475 CPU on the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform.

The Antutu benchmark results of Dimensity 1000L SoC should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see whether these scores hold in real-life situations. But for the time being, Mediatek seems to have managed to get ahead of Qualcomm.

Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 3 comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 10 OS.

In terms of camera, the Reno 3 Pro features quad-cameras at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Oppo Reno 3, on the other hand, sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup but lacks the telephoto camera. The rest of the sensors are the same.