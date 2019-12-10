Chinese electronics giant Oppo is expected to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 5G, later this month. Oppo has already teased that the upcoming smartphone will feature Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. Earlier this week, we also came across alleged official render for the phone. Now, an Oppo Reno 3 leak on TENAA gives us a glimpse at its features and specifications.

Oppo Reno 3 5G features, specifications

The TENAA listing for Oppo Reno 3 5G mentions model numbers PCRM00 and PCTM00. Along with the images revealing design, the listing reveals some of the key features. These include a a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs at FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution.

The listing also mentions a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device runs Android 10 OS, and will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone packs 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The device will available in various color options including white, blue, red and black.

According to the listing, the device is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup will comprise of 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32-megapixel front snapper.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset on the Oppo Reno 3 5G is made on Samsung’s 7nm EUV node. It comes with an octa-core CPU where it has a Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz. Lastly, it comes with six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

In terms of graphics, it has Adreno 620 GPU and supports Vulcan 1.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more. The highlight of the Snapdragon 765G chipset though is the built-in 5G modem. This is enabled using Snapdragon X52 5G multimode modem. It supports up to 3.7Gbps download speed (5G) and up to 1.2Gbps (4G LTE). In terms of upload speeds, the chipsets support up to 1.6Gbps upload speed (5G), and up to 210Mbps (4G LTE).