Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked ahead of official launch
Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch

Ahead of the official launch, features and design of the alleged Oppo Reno 3 phone have surfaced online. It will pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765 chipset.

  Published: December 5, 2019 12:24 PM IST
(Photo credit: TENAA)

Oppo is all set to launch its new Reno 3 smartphone soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, full specifications and design of the alleged Oppo Reno 3 phone have surfaced online. An Oppo device with model number PCPM00 has been spotted on TENAA. This handset is believed to be the Oppo Reno 3. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo Reno 3 features (leaked)

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil its latest Oppo Reno series device in the coming days. It will reportedly be the first smartphone to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 chipset. The Redmi K30 will also be launched on December 10 with the same Snapdragon chipset. The chipset comes with an integrated X52 5G modem, which will help bring 5G connectivity at affordable price points.

The Oppo Reno 3 smartphone might be offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage option. It is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Oppo is also expected to offer an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device could feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a curved edge panel. It will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

As of the cameras, the company is said to add a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing selfies. At the back, there could be a 48-megapixel main rear camera. The setup might also include one 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 3 will be available for purchase in two color variants, including White and Blue.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset to launch soon

The smartphone has the volume rocker on the left side, and the power button with a green accent is located on the right. The listing also suggests that the device could offer a 3,935mAh battery. However, GSMArena claims that the Oppo Reno 3 will be backed by a 4,025 mAh battery. Besides, Oppo is yet to officially reveal full details of its Reno series phone.

Features Oppo Reno 2
Price 36990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

