Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90
Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90 chipset: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 global variant is expected to become available in India soon. It features a quad rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

  Published: March 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Oppo Reno 3 launch

Oppo has launched the international variant of its vanilla Reno 3. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G in its home market in December. It then followed up with the launch of the global variant of the Reno 3 Pro last month. Now, the company has quietly introduced the global variant of Reno 3. As one would expect, this global model is different from the 5G enabled device sold in its home market.

Oppo Reno 3 launch: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 has been listed on the Sri Lankan website of the Chinese smartphone maker. There is no word on the pricing and specifications just yet but we should know more in the coming days. In terms of specifications, the Reno 3 features a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and features a waterdrop notch. The global variant of Reno 3 Pro offers a punch-hole display but Reno 3 does not.

The Reno 3 is a watered down version and it uses MediaTek Helio P90 chipset. The platform is aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top left corner. The main camera of that setup uses a 48-megapixel main shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The third camera is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review: ColorOS 7 paves the way for a well rounded smartphone

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review: ColorOS 7 paves the way for a well rounded smartphone

There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome camera that acts as the depth sensor. At the front, the waterdrop notch features a 44-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as the Reno 3 Pro. It lacks the depth sensor but it should not be a big deal breaker. The Reno 3 also packs a 4,025mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge. It runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone seems to be offered in two colors: black and aurora.

