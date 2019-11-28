comscore Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
News

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

News

Oppo Reno 3 is expected to be a mid-range premium smartphone. It is tipped to come with Snapdragon 735, 4,500mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 1:51 PM IST
oppo-reno-2-review-1

Oppo Reno 3, expected to launch next month, will sport a punch hole display. The Reno series smartphones launched by Oppo so far come with either a notched display or an elevating selfie camera. For the next Reno smartphone, Oppo seems to be adopting a punch hole display design. An alleged screenshot from the device has appeared online that hints at switch to punch hole design for the smartphone.The authenticity of this image originating from China could not verified. However, the possibility of Oppo adopting punch hole design seems plausible.

Photo: Weibo

This alleged screenshot of the Reno 3 shows an empty space at the top on the left side. The notifications seem to have been shifted to the right, suggesting the punch hole will be in the top left corner. The screenshot, if true, also suggests that Reno 3 will come with dual-mode 5G. This feature was recently confirmed by the company at the launch of ColorOS 7 in China last week. While Oppo introduced Reno series as a flagship offering, it has since pivoted to mid-range premium segment. The Reno 3 is also expected to be a mid-range smartphone and might have punch hole display.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Ahead of its launch next month, an alleged specification sheet of the Reno 3 appeared earlier this month. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, which might be launched at Snapdragon Summit next month. Like Reno 2 series, it will come with 8GB of RAM and there will be option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device is tipped to come with 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno 3 is expected to launch with quad rear camera setup and the main camera might use a 60-megapixel sensor.

Oppo Reno 3 series with ColorOS 7, Dual 5G support to launch in December

Also Read

Oppo Reno 3 series with ColorOS 7, Dual 5G support to launch in December

For selfies, Oppo might equip the Reno 3 with a 32-megapixel shooter. The leak also tipped Reno 3 to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Some of the specifications tipped here seem to match that offered by Realme. With rumors of OnePlus 8 coming with punch hole display doing the rounds, the report of Reno 3 having punch hole display makes more sense. We should see more details about the device leak in the coming weeks as we inch closer to commercial launch of the smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
News
Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

News

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

News

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Best power banks to buy in India in November 2019

News

Best power banks to buy in India in November 2019
ColorOS 7 launched in India

News

ColorOS 7 launched in India
Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update
Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more

Deals

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने बंद किए इस प्लान को एक बार फिर किया लॉन्च, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi 10 दिसंबर को लॉन्च करेगा Poco F2, Mi MIX 4 और Redmi K30

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

News

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
News
Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

News

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users
Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google