Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

Oppo Reno 3, expected to launch next month, will sport a punch hole display. The Reno series smartphones launched by Oppo so far come with either a notched display or an elevating selfie camera. For the next Reno smartphone, Oppo seems to be adopting a punch hole display design. An alleged screenshot from the device has appeared online that hints at switch to punch hole design for the smartphone.The authenticity of this image originating from China could not verified. However, the possibility of Oppo adopting punch hole design seems plausible.

This alleged screenshot of the Reno 3 shows an empty space at the top on the left side. The notifications seem to have been shifted to the right, suggesting the punch hole will be in the top left corner. The screenshot, if true, also suggests that Reno 3 will come with dual-mode 5G. This feature was recently confirmed by the company at the launch of ColorOS 7 in China last week. While Oppo introduced Reno series as a flagship offering, it has since pivoted to mid-range premium segment. The Reno 3 is also expected to be a mid-range smartphone and might have punch hole display.

Ahead of its launch next month, an alleged specification sheet of the Reno 3 appeared earlier this month. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, which might be launched at Snapdragon Summit next month. Like Reno 2 series, it will come with 8GB of RAM and there will be option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device is tipped to come with 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno 3 is expected to launch with quad rear camera setup and the main camera might use a 60-megapixel sensor.

For selfies, Oppo might equip the Reno 3 with a 32-megapixel shooter. The leak also tipped Reno 3 to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Some of the specifications tipped here seem to match that offered by Realme. With rumors of OnePlus 8 coming with punch hole display doing the rounds, the report of Reno 3 having punch hole display makes more sense. We should see more details about the device leak in the coming weeks as we inch closer to commercial launch of the smartphone.