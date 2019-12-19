The Oppo Reno 3-series will be announced in China later this month on December 26. This line-up will consist of the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro models. Both will be mid-range phones compatible with next-generation 5G networks. Now, the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone live images have surfaced online showcasing its design from both front and back sides.

Design

This new leak contains two alleged real-world images of the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 smartphone. It shows the front of the device confirming some specifications and the rear panel design. Inspecting the image, we see a quad-camera setup on the back along with an LED-flash at the right side of the setup.

The back panel also comes with a reflective glass back and appears to sport a gradient color finish. In addition to that, we also get to see the water-drop shaped notch on the top of the display with a thin chin at the bottom. Since the fingerprint reader is nowhere to be seen on the device, it may likely pack an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Reno 3 Specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 smartphone in the live images also has the settings menu open, which shows some device specifications. Based on the image, the smartphone runs ColorOS v7 custom skin on top of Android 10. The Reno 3 is powered by MediaTek MT6885 (Dimensity 1000 chipset) paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Previous TENAA listing for Oppo Reno 3-series reveals some of the key features of the smartphone. These include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The smartphone will pack a 4,025mAh battery. It will also be available in white, blue, red and black color options.

For photography, there is likely to be a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup will comprise of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-lens with dual 2-megapixel sensors for macro-shots and depth mapping. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32-megapixel front snapper.