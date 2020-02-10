Oppo Reno 3 Pro is set to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country. In other words, the device will be a bit different from the variant available in Oppo’s home market. Ahead of the launch, a leaked poster of the smartphone has appeared online. Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India has also confirmed the upcoming launch. The difference between two models is still not clear.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Reno 3 Pro in China last year. This particular device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings integrated 5G modem. The chipset relies on Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Arif revealed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipset like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The tweet also revealed that the device will come with “Expect Camera” credentials.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon

This could mean 44-megapixel dual selfie camera setup, which could be advertised as an “Expert Camera” phone. Arif also further revealed in the tweet that the company has products in the pipeline. These devices will come with 5G support in the country this year. We could see the Reno 3 Pro launch in India as soon as this month. The leaked poster from 91mobiles revealed that the smartphone will feature a pill-shaped cutout. This cutout will be on the left side of the smartphone.

Excited to share the most awaited news of 2020 – #OPPOReno3Pro with Expert Camera credentials is launching soon with 4G specifications in India. Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year! — Tasleem Arif (@tasleemarifk) February 10, 2020

The pill-shaped cutout will have a 44-megapixel selfie camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. This will be an update from the 32-megapixel selfie camera seen on the model launched in China. On the back, it seems to feature a quad camera setup. These could be 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, a 13-megapixel telephoto and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. It will also support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Other specifications of the device seems to be under wraps for now. It should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device will run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and will house a 4,025mAh battery. It should support 30W fast charging. This could be Oppo‘s challenger in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.