Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera details revealed ahead of March 2 launch

Oppo is all set to take the wraps off the Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India on March 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the camera details on the official website. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a punch-hole display design, and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main snapper. This setup will also include a 13-megapixel telephoto, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel camera.

For selfies, Oppo has added a 44-megapixel selfie camera, which will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has confirmed that the front cameras support features like Dual Lens Bokeh and Ultra Night Selfie Mode. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in India in three colors, including Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, this Oppo phone will ship with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Other specifications of the device seems to be under wraps for now. It should pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and even feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The device will run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7. It is likely to house a 4,025mAh battery. Alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo is also expected to launch the Enco Free TWS earphones in India. The wireless earbuds were recently launched in China, and it is available in the country for CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,100). The Oppo Enco Earbuds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers on each end. The earphones support dual-microphone beam-forming technology and AI noise cancellation.

On first look, the Oppo Enco Free earphones look exactly like the Apple Airpods. That wasn’t a surprise. Oppo sub-brand Realme recently launched the Realme Buds Air which completely clone the Apple Airpods. However, the Enco Free earphones have a few neat features up its’ sleeves (or stems).