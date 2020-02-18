Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC

Oppo is yet to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India on March 2, but ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed the full design of the upcoming smartphone in a TV commercial (TVC) featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The advertisement video also confirms that there will be a quad-camera setup at the back and 44-megapixel dual punch-hole selfie camera setup at the front.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro official launch date of March 2 was recently confirmed by the company on Twitter. The handset has already been listed on Amazon India and Flipkart with key specifications. It is likely that Oppo will also bring this phone in offline market along with the e-commerce sites.

If reports are to be believed, the Indian variant will be different from the Reno 3 Pro 5G model introduced in China in December. Notably, the China variant comes with a single hole-punch selfie camera module. The company is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country.

The Chinese variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings integrated 5G modem. The chipset relies on Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India recently confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipset like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The tweet also revealed that the device will come with “Expert Camera”.

Other specifications of the device are not available right now. As per rumors, it should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device should run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and is expected to house a 4,025mAh battery. It should support 30W fast charging as well.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro (5G) Price NA (China Variant) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC OS Android 10 Display OLED-6.5-inch FHD+ with 9Hz refresh rate Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,025mAh