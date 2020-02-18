comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC; 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera and more
News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC; 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera and more

News

The advertisement video of Oppo Reno 3 Pro also confirms that there will be a quad-camera setup at the back and 44-megapixel dual punch-hole selfie camera setup at the front.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 9:51 AM IST
oppo-reno-3-pro-full-design-images-video-ad

Oppo is yet to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India on March 2, but ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed the full design of the upcoming smartphone in a TV commercial (TVC) featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The advertisement video also confirms that there will be a quad-camera setup at the back and 44-megapixel dual punch-hole selfie camera setup at the front.

Related Stories


The Oppo Reno 3 Pro official launch date of March 2 was recently confirmed by the company on Twitter. The handset has already been listed on Amazon India and Flipkart with key specifications. It is likely that Oppo will also bring this phone in offline market along with the e-commerce sites.

Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

If reports are to be believed, the Indian variant will be different from the Reno 3 Pro 5G model introduced in China in December. Notably, the China variant comes with a single hole-punch selfie camera module. The company is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country.

The Chinese variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings integrated 5G modem. The chipset relies on Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India recently confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipset like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The tweet also revealed that the device will come with “Expert Camera”.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Other specifications of the device are not available right now. As per rumors, it should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device should run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and is expected to house a 4,025mAh battery. It should support 30W fast charging as well.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro (5G)
Price NA (China Variant)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
OS Android 10
Display OLED-6.5-inch FHD+ with 9Hz refresh rate
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,025mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

News

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

News

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report
Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro full design revealed in TVC
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch
Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Power Bank आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Airtel ने पोस्टपेड यूजर्स को दिया झटका, महंगी हुई ये सर्विस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में पहली बार सेल के लिए आएगा

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test
Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report
Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

News

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24
Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

News

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report