Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just started rolling out a new update for its latest smartphone in India. The smartphone that we are talking about here is the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Just days after the launch, the company has started rolling out a new software update. Inspecting the changelog of the update, it does not bring any new features or obvious improvements to the smartphone. However, it does come with unspecified under the hood improvements along with a new security patch. This update brings the ColorOS 7 build number of CPH2035_11_A.08. The update prompt provides the complete changelog of the new update.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro update details

Talking a look at the changelog, the update brings the latest March 2020 Android security patch to the device. This is one of the few occasions where Oppo has been that prompt at bringing the latest security patch. As part of the changelog, the company claims that this update will improve the security and stability of the smartphone. The update weighs about 220MB in size. In case you purchased the smartphone today, this update is likely to be available when you set up the smartphone.

It is also possible that you may not see the update pop up on your smartphone. However, in that case, wait for a few days as the upgrade may be rolling out in a phased manner. Alternatively, you can also head to the “About Phone” section in the “Settings” to check the software version. Interested buyers getting the device at a later date are likely to get this version of the box.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price 29990 Chipset octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC OS Android v10 (Q) Display OLED- 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display-1080×2400 Internal Memory 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel front camera Battery 4,025mAh