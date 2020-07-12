comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro update brings June security patch, bug fixes | BGR India
Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets June security update with new features and bug fixes

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro latest update adds several new apps to the smartphone along with an FM radio bug fixes.

  Published: July 12, 2020 6:27 PM IST
Oppo, last week, rolled out the June security update for the Reno 3 smartphone. Now, the company has pushed out the same software update for its recently-launched Reno 3 Pro device in India, as well. It brings the month-old June 2020 security patch along with several new features, bug fixes, and overall system stability. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch onboard

The new update for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro handset bumps up the software version to CPH2035_11_A.19, and its OTA firmware is about 3286 MB in size. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of ColorOS 7. It is likely to receive the latest month July security patch soon with ColorOS 7.1 update. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

As per the changelog, the update adds the new Built-in Mail application to support various email services and manage multiple accounts simultaneously. It also comes with the new Oppo Relax application, which helps users breathe better, sleep better, and stay focus. The update further mentions a fix for the FM crash issue in certain system languages. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

The Reno 3 Pro OTA update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units in the country. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

Specifications

The Reno 3 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review: ColorOS 7 paves the way for a well rounded smartphone

The Reno 3 Pro features a Mediatek Helio P95 SoC and packs a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type C port for charging.

  Published Date: July 12, 2020 6:27 PM IST

