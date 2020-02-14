comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: Check expected specifications and other details

Ahead of the official launch, several teasers have confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup.

  Updated: February 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST
The Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone will launch in India on March 2. The Chinese company confirmed the India launch date of the Reno 3 Pro via its official Twitter handle. The handset was recently spotted on Amazon India and Flipkart, meaning it will be available for purchase via both the e-commerce sites. Ahead of the official launch, several teasers have confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup.

If reports are to be believed, the Indian variant will be different from the Reno 3 Pro 5G model introduced in China in December. Notably, the China variant comes with a single hole-punch selfie camera module. The company is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country.

As for specifications, the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset relies on the Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India revealed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipsets like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The previous tweet revealed that the device will come with an “Expert Camera.”

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

As per rumors, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro could arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company could offer the smartphone in two storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device is expected to ship with Android 10 based on ColorOS 7. It is expected to pack a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech. The China version of the handset packs a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 11:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST

