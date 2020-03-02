The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India today. The latest Oppo phone is said to pack a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera, and four cameras at the backside. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is already available for purchase in China, but the specifications of the Indian variant might be a bit different. The India launch event of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will kick off at 12.30PM today. The launch will also be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube and other social channels.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India (expected)

The new Oppo handset will go on sale in India via Amazon, and Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India will be announced today at 12:30PM. In China, the device is priced at RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 40,000 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model in China. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 45,000).

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Expected specifications

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro in China last year. Hence we already know the features that come with the phone. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 765 SoC and supports 5G in the home country. However, in India, the phone will be launched in a 4G variant. Oppo will however reportedly launch other 5G smartphones in India later in the year.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also feature a 44-megapixel front camera in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. This will be an update from the 32-megapixel selfie camera seen on the model launched in China. On the back, it seems to feature a quad-camera setup. These could be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 13-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. It will also support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo has also added an ultra-night mode on the two front cameras for the first time. These should help users take much better low-light selfies, claims the brand. A similar feature on the rear camera should enable taking great photographs in low-light scenarios

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro should also feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device will run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and will house a 4,025mAh battery. It could support 30W fast charging. This could be Oppo‘s challenger in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.