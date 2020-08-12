Oppo Reno 3 Pro has got a price cut in India this week. The company is offering the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs 27,990 for buyers. The phone launched earlier this year came with a price tag of Rs 29,990. In addition to this, the 8GB + 256GB is now available at Rs 29,990. It is likely the price cuts have been issued with the availability of the Reno 4 Pro in the market. Also Read - Oppo R17 update rolling out with July security patch and more

Both the variants of the Reno 3 Pro will be selling at these new prices at both online and offline stores across the country. The company hasn’t given us a timeline for the price cut, which suggests these are permanent changes. Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish on the back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The company offers the smartphone in three interesting colors. Also Read - Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

Back in July, the phone got its regular monthly Android update with July 2020 patch. The new update for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro handset bumps up the software version to CPH2035_11_A.19. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of ColorOS 7.1 version Also Read - Oppo K3 gets July 2020 security patch with several newly added features

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek P95 SoC with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the second one features 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

It gets a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, there’s a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor.

