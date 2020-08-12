comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM variants get price cut | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB variant now priced at Rs 27,990
News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB variant now priced at Rs 27,990

News

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in the country and this may have prompted them to cut the price of its predecessor.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 3:46 PM IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 12

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has got a price cut in India this week. The company is offering the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs 27,990 for buyers. The phone launched earlier this year came with a price tag of Rs 29,990. In addition to this, the 8GB + 256GB is now available at Rs 29,990. It is likely the price cuts have been issued with the availability of the Reno 4 Pro in the market. Also Read - Oppo R17 update rolling out with July security patch and more

Both the variants of the Reno 3 Pro will be selling at these new prices at both online and offline stores across the country. The company hasn’t given us a timeline for the price cut, which suggests these are permanent changes. Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish on the back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The company offers the smartphone in three interesting colors. Also Read - Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

Back in July, the phone got its regular monthly Android update with July 2020 patch. The new update for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro handset bumps up the software version to CPH2035_11_A.19. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of ColorOS 7.1 version Also Read - Oppo K3 gets July 2020 security patch with several newly added features

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek P95 SoC with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the second one features 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

It gets a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, there’s a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 3:46 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

29990

Android v10 (Q)
octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC
64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34990

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7nm process)
48 million + 12 million + 13 million ultra-clear laser focus three-shot system

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Buds Review
Review
OnePlus Buds Review
Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Most Popular

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM gets new price cut in India: Check details

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM gets new price cut in India: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM gets new price cut in India: Check details
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
Best oppo phone with 8GB Ram

Top Products

Best oppo phone with 8GB Ram
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Xiaomi Mi 55W वायरलेस चार्जिंग स्टेंड, Mi Smart Tracking चार्जिंग पैड और Mi कार चार्जर

Google Pixel 5 AI बेंचमार्क पर हुआ स्पॉट, Snapdragon 765 5G के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition आया नजर, ऐसा होगा डिजाइन और होंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo Reno 3 Pro की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

OnePlus TV मॉडल्स को अब वनप्लस ऑनलाइन स्टोर से खरीद सकेंगे आप

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM gets new price cut in India: Check details
News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM gets new price cut in India: Check details
Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video

News

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers