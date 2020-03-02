comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched with MediaTek P95 | BGR India
  Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India: Prices, features, specifications and more
Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India: Prices, features, specifications and more

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch comes after the company launched multiple teasers to create a buzz around the smartphone. Here's a look at its prices, features and more.

  Published: March 2, 2020 1:49 PM IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, in India. Reno 3 Pro comes about two months after it launched in China. The company has priced the Oppo Reno 3 Pro starting at Rs 29,990 for the base model. The device is set to go on sale on all major online and offline stores starting from March 6, 2020. It is available for pre-order starting today. Oppo also shared some launch offers to attract potential customers. These include complete damage protection with Oppo Care and 10 percent cash back on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and more. In addition, 1,000 lucky buyers well get Oppo Enco Free, free with the smartphone. The company has also teamed up with Jio to offer 100 percent data benefits.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish on the back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. In addition, the company will sell the smartphone in three interesting colors. These include Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Oppo has opted for MediaTek P95 SoC to power the Reno 3 Pro. The P95 is an upgraded version of the P90 with improved GPU, NPU and more. It claims that P95 “is one of the most powerful AI processing engines” out there for 4G-capable smartphones. The smartphone will come with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the second one will feature 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The smartphone maker also added a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the back, we get a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo has also added its latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 on the smartphone. The device will feature a 4,025mAh battery out of the box with support for 30W fast charging technology. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, hotspot, and USB Type-C port. Oppo Reno 3 Peo also comes with accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and more.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 1:49 PM IST

