Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest upcoming flagship from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo. Now, Oppo has started taking pre-orders for the smartphone. Further, the brand is offering a bunch of offers and deals on the same.

Customers who pre-book the phone get a 10 percent cashback on using select cards. These include HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI, ICICI Bank credit or debit card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, and Yes Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Expected specifications

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro in China last year. Hence we already know the features that come with the phone. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 765 SoC and supports 5G in the home country. However, in India, the phone will be launched in a 4G variant. Oppo will however reportedly launch other 5G smartphones in India later in the year.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also feature a 44-megapixel front camera in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. This will be an update from the 32-megapixel selfie camera seen on the model launched in China. On the back, it seems to feature a quad-camera setup. These could be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 13-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. It will also support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo has also added an ultra-night mode on the two front cameras for the first time. These should help users take much better low-light selfies, claims the brand. A similar feature on the rear camera should enable taking great photographs in low-light scenarios

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro should also feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device will run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and will house a 4,025mAh battery. It could support 30W fast charging. This could be Oppo‘s challenger in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.