comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for pre-booking in India
News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for pre-booking in India

News

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a dual-front facing camera, including a 44-megapixel sensor with a dedicated ultra-night-mode.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Oppo-Reno-3-Pro-launch-india

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest upcoming flagship from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo. Now, Oppo has started taking pre-orders for the smartphone. Further, the brand is offering a bunch of offers and deals on the same.

Related Stories


Customers who pre-book the phone get a 10 percent cashback on using select cards. These include HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI, ICICI Bank credit or debit card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, and Yes Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Expected specifications

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro in China last year. Hence we already know the features that come with the phone. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 765 SoC and supports 5G in the home country. However, in India, the phone will be launched in a 4G variant. Oppo will however reportedly launch other 5G smartphones in India later in the year.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also feature a 44-megapixel front camera in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. This will be an update from the 32-megapixel selfie camera seen on the model launched in China. On the back, it seems to feature a quad-camera setup. These could be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 13-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. It will also support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo has also added an ultra-night mode on the two front cameras for the first time. These should help users take much better low-light selfies, claims the brand. A similar feature on the rear camera should enable taking great photographs in low-light scenarios

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

Also Read

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro should also feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device will run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and will house a 4,025mAh battery. It could support 30W fast charging. This could be Oppo‘s challenger in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 1:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
News
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India
Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera details revealed ahead of March 2 launch

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera details revealed ahead of March 2 launch
OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update
Android 11 schedule revealed

News

Android 11 schedule revealed
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

हिंदी समाचार

ISRO पांच मार्च को लॉन्च करेगा जियो इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट GSLV-F10

Skagen Falster 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 21,995 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

Lenovo Tab M10 अब Amazon India पर भी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India
News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones
Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch
Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

News

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched