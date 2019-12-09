comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

This is the first Oppo Reno handset to have a curved OLED display. Here is all you need to know about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 12:50 PM IST
We saw the first glimpse of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G a while back, courtesy of an official teaser from the company itself. However, that was just a look at a small part of the display. We’ve now been treated to more teasers today that reveal more details.

Oppo shared a small video clip today on social media revealing more of the handset. The new teasers also confirm that the Reno 3 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 765 SoC, which is the same chip that will power the Redmi K30 coming up tomorrow. Oppo has yet to declare a tentative launch date for the handset in China and we expect that to happen very soon as the debut should likely happen this month itself.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera configuration

Coming to the teasers, the rear of the handset has a quad-camera setup and a gradient finish as well as the Oppo branding. The exact camera configuration of the Reno 3 Pro isn’t known yet, but we could see a 64-megapixel sensor for the very first time on the series. Coming to the front, there’s a hole-punch to the top right side of the screen and the wallpaper mimics the gradient hue that is on the rear.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset to launch soon

Specifications and features

Another teaser also confirms the Snapdragon 765 will be sitting inside the chassis making the Reno 3 Pro one of the very few handsets to boast Qualcomm’s latest 5G chipset. Oppo’s VP, Brian Shen, previously revealed that the Reno 3 Pro will be one of the slimmest 5G handsets around. It will have 7.7mm thickness while still managing to pack a decent-sized 4,025mAh battery.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 is a masterstroke; here's what it means for 5G adoption

This being a premium Oppo handset, we expect VOOC 3.0 at the very least. Stepping into the leaks realm, famous tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will also flaunt a 90Hz display on a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED display. In terms of camera, the Reno 3 Pro should have a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel combo with a Super Steady mode. There’s also a non-Pro Reno 3 that has gone up for pre-booking and is somewhat different in design. As per leaks, it will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G silicone.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 12:50 PM IST

