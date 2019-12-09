Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

We saw the first glimpse of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G a while back, courtesy of an official teaser from the company itself. However, that was just a look at a small part of the display. We’ve now been treated to more teasers today that reveal more details.

Oppo shared a small video clip today on social media revealing more of the handset. The new teasers also confirm that the Reno 3 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 765 SoC, which is the same chip that will power the Redmi K30 coming up tomorrow. Oppo has yet to declare a tentative launch date for the handset in China and we expect that to happen very soon as the debut should likely happen this month itself.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera configuration

Coming to the teasers, the rear of the handset has a quad-camera setup and a gradient finish as well as the Oppo branding. The exact camera configuration of the Reno 3 Pro isn’t known yet, but we could see a 64-megapixel sensor for the very first time on the series. Coming to the front, there’s a hole-punch to the top right side of the screen and the wallpaper mimics the gradient hue that is on the rear.

Specifications and features

Another teaser also confirms the Snapdragon 765 will be sitting inside the chassis making the Reno 3 Pro one of the very few handsets to boast Qualcomm’s latest 5G chipset. Oppo’s VP, Brian Shen, previously revealed that the Reno 3 Pro will be one of the slimmest 5G handsets around. It will have 7.7mm thickness while still managing to pack a decent-sized 4,025mAh battery.

This being a premium Oppo handset, we expect VOOC 3.0 at the very least. Stepping into the leaks realm, famous tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will also flaunt a 90Hz display on a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED display. In terms of camera, the Reno 3 Pro should have a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel combo with a Super Steady mode. There’s also a non-Pro Reno 3 that has gone up for pre-booking and is somewhat different in design. As per leaks, it will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G silicone.