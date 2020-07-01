Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

Oppo has revised the price of Reno 3 Pro in India this week. The phone launched in March this year with up to 128GB storage on offer. The company decided to hike its price from Rs 29,990 to Rs 31,990 few months back but now the Reno 3 Pro is available at its launch price in the country. That’s not all, Oppo has added a new 256GB variant of the phone, which becomes the most expensive variant. You can get it by paying Rs 32,990 in the market, both online and offline stores. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish on the back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. In addition, the company will sell the smartphone in three interesting colors. The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications

The company has opted for MediaTek P95 SoC to power the Reno 3 Pro. The P95 is an upgraded version of the P90 with improved GPU, NPU and more. It claims that P95 "is one of the most powerful AI processing engines" out there for 4G-capable smartphones. The smartphone will come with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the second one features 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

It gets a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, there’s a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

