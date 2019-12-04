comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 765 SoC to launch soon
Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset to launch soon

Oppo and Xiaomi will be among the first smartphone makers to embrace Snapdragon 765 5G chipsets.

  • Updated: December 4, 2019 1:11 PM IST
qualcomm snapdragon 765

Credit - Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 is underway and the chipmaker has already unveiled three chipsets. The chipmaker has unveiled the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets. Partner OEMs like Oppo and Xiaomi took the stage to announce their collaboration with Qualcomm in bringing new chipset based smartphones to the market soon. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Redmi K30 will be the first set of smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC.

Oppo’s Alen Wu talks about company plans

Alen Wu, Oppo Vice President took the stage to announce that the company will launch a Snapdragon 865 powered flagship smartphone in Q1 2020. While he did not reveal the name, Wu did mention that that upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be fuelled by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. The smartphone teaser confirms a 4,025mAh battery. It will have a thickness of just 7.7mm.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to feature Snapdragon 765 SoC

Even Xiaomi Vice-Chairman Bin Lin said that the Mi 10 flagship smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. He further said that the company will launch a total of 10 5G powered smartphones in 2020. These will have a mix of premium and mid-range smartphones.

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 smartphone with 5G connectivity on December 10. The company has already teased dual cameras on the front with punch-hole display. It will come with 5G connectivity and a display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. Now, the company has teased that the Redmi K30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. The chipset comes with an integrated X52 5G modem, which will help bringing 5G connectivity at affordable price points.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platforms announced at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019

It will also reportedly include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 4, 2019 1:11 PM IST

