Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India very soon. The teasers for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro are already out on Flipkart and Amazon India highlighting a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup. It’s been reported that the Reno 3 Pro India variant will be very different from the Reno 3 Pro 5G model introduced in China in December.

The micro-site teasers on the e-commerce platforms confirm that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro India model will come with a dual punch-hole selfie camera. The China variant Reno 3 Pro had launched with a single hole-punch selfie camera module. Flipkart teaser reads, “Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh.”

Amazon India has also teased same dual punch-hole selfie camera with an image and a short video clip.The Chinese smartphone is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country. Recently, Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India has confirmed the upcoming launch.

The Chinese variant of Reno 3 Pro was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings integrated 5G modem. The chipset relies on Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Arif revealed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipset like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The tweet also revealed that the device will come with “Expert Camera”.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Other specifications of the device are not available right now. As per rumors, it should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device should run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and is expected to house a 4,025mAh battery. It should support 30W fast charging as well.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro (5G) Price Not available in India Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC OS Android 10 Display OLED-6.5-inch FHD+ with 9Hz refresh rate Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,025mAh

