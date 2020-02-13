comscore Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India; launch expected soon
News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India; launch expected soon

News

The micro-site teasers on the e-commerce platforms confirm that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro India model will come with a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 3:36 PM IST
oppo-reno-3-pro-amazon-india

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India very soon. The teasers for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro are already out on Flipkart and Amazon India highlighting a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup. It’s been reported that the Reno 3 Pro India variant will be very different from the Reno 3 Pro 5G model introduced in China in December.

Related Stories


The micro-site teasers on the e-commerce platforms confirm that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro India model will come with a dual punch-hole selfie camera. The China variant Reno 3 Pro had launched with a single hole-punch selfie camera module. Flipkart teaser reads, “Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh.”

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

Also Read

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India soon

Amazon India has also teased same dual punch-hole selfie camera with an image and a short video clip.The Chinese smartphone is preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country. Recently, Tasleem Arif, VP and Head of India R&D, Oppo India has confirmed the upcoming launch.

oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch, Oppo Reno 3 Pro price, Oppo Reno 3 Pro specs

Photo: 91mobiles

The Chinese variant of Reno 3 Pro was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings integrated 5G modem. The chipset relies on Snapdragon X52 modem, which makes it a 5G device. However, Arif revealed that the Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications. This could mean chipset like Snapdragon 730G or something else. The tweet also revealed that the device will come with “Expert Camera”.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Other specifications of the device are not available right now. As per rumors, it should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device should run Android 10 based on ColorOS 7 and is expected to house a 4,025mAh battery. It should support 30W fast charging as well.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro (5G)
Price Not available in India
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
OS Android 10
Display OLED-6.5-inch FHD+ with 9Hz refresh rate
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,025mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 3:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day Special: Best Smartphones to gift your Girlfriend or Wife on Valentine's Day 2020
Top Products
Valentine's Day Special: Best Smartphones to gift your Girlfriend or Wife on Valentine's Day 2020
Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel

Top Products

List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India
Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup

News

Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets flat Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets flat Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart
Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

News

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India
Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

News

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro स्मार्टफोन 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Airtel Xstream Fiber के लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान के साथ मिल रहा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

Flipkart Micromax Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन 108मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर लॉन्च प्राइस से मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये सस्ता

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
News
Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teasers are out on Flipkart and Amazon India
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model
Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

News

Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones
Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

News

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes