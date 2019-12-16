comscore Oppo Reno 3 leak: Launch date, features, prices and more | BGR India
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Oppo Reno 3 series will launch in China on December 26. It is confirmed to feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 2:44 PM IST
Oppo Reno 3

(Photo credit: TENAA)

The Oppo Reno 3 smartphone series will be announced in China later this month on December 26. This line-up will consist of the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. Both will be mid-range phones compatible with next-generation 5G networks. Now, a new Oppo Reno 3 leak has surfaced online leaving very little to the imagination.

Oppo Reno 3 leak details

Alleged Oppo Reno 3 specifications are listed on Oppo‘s official website. As per the listing, the Reno 3 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 5G processor with Mali-G77 GPU. The Reno 3 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The page also reveals that the Reno 3 has a thickness of 7.96mm, while Reno 3 Pro is 7.7mm.

Recently, Oppo VP Brian Shen revealed that the Reno 3-series will come with an improved VOOC 4.0 fast-charge support. This version can essentially charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, and fully charge the phone in approximately 56 minutes.

Expected features, specifications

Previous TENAA listing for Oppo Reno 3-series mentions model numbers PCRM00 and PCTM00. The listing also reveals some of the key features of the smartphone. These include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution.

Oppo Reno 3 to get antennas across the entire display for better 5G reception

The device runs Android 10 OS, and will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo will also offer an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone will pack a 4,025mAh battery. Buyers will be able to choose from white, blue, red and black colors.

For photography, there is likely to be a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup will comprise of 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32-megapixel front snapper.

