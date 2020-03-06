The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM via Flipkart. The latest smartphone from Oppo is already available in China. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs 29,990, which is the price for the base model. The handset will not be available for purchase via all major online platforms, but also via offline stores starting today.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro sale offers

At the launch event, Oppo also revealed some sale offers to attract potential customers. These include complete damage protection with Oppo Care and 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and more. In addition, 1,000 lucky buyers well get Oppo Enco Free, free with the smartphone. The company has also teamed up with Jio to offer 100 percent data benefits. Read on to know more about the new handset.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications

Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish on the back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. In addition, the company will sell the smartphone in three interesting colors. These include Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

Oppo has opted for MediaTek P95 SoC to power the Reno 3 Pro. The P95 is an upgraded version of the P90 with improved GPU, NPU and more. It claims that P95 “is one of the most powerful AI processing engines” out there for 4G-capable smartphones. The smartphone will come with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the second one will feature 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The smartphone maker also added a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the back, we get a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo has also added its latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 on the smartphone. The device will feature a 4,025mAh battery out of the box with support for 30W fast charging technology. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, hotspot, and USB Type-C port. Oppo Reno 3 Peo also comes with accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and more.