Oppo Reno 3 5G series with 90Hz display launched: Check price, features
Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro flaunts a curved display with punch-hole design, whereas its standard version features a waterdrop notch display.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 4:54 PM IST
The Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro smartphones have been launched with 5G connectivity and Android 10 OS. Both the Oppo handsets pack quad rear cameras, gradient finish, AMOLED panel, powerful processors and more. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro flaunts a curved display with punch-hole design, whereas its standard version features a waterdrop notch display. Read on to know more about these devices.

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro features

The Oppo Reno 3 features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro the version packs a 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the Reno 3 Pro.

The setup comprises of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32-megapixel front snapper. The Reno 3, on the other hand, sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The rest of the camera sensors are the same.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset on the Reno 3 Pro 5G is made on Samsung’s 7nm EUV node. It comes with an octa-core CPU where it has a Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz. Lastly, it comes with six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. In terms of graphics, it has Adreno 620 GPU and supports Vulcan 1.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more. The highlight of the Snapdragon 765G chipset though is the built-in 5G modem.

The standard of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 1000L SoC that also supports 5G connectivity. The new Oppo phones ship with Android 10 OS. The Pro version comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Oppo is also offering an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone packs a 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno 3 series price details

The Oppo Reno 3 is priced at RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,600), which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Reno 3 will be available for RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,600 in India). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Pro version costs RMB 3,999 (around Rs 40,600). There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at RMB 4,499 (roughly Rs 45,600). The Reno 3 will go on sale from December 31 onwards. Besides, Oppo is yet to confirm about Reno 3 series launch in India.

