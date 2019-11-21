comscore Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G support to debut in December
Oppo Reno 3 series with ColorOS 7, Dual 5G support to launch in December

The highlight of Oppo Reno 3 series will be the support for Dual 5G network and ColorOS 7 skin based on Android 10.

oppo reno 3

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo finally launched the in-house skinned operating system ColorOS 7. The highlight of the new skin is that it is based on the latest Android 10 OS. The company has also confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 series will be launched in China in December. Rumors point at December 5, but there is no official date yet.

Oppo Reno 3 launch detailed

Oppo posted on its official Weibo account to confirm the existence of Reno 3 series. The company said that it will come with dual 5G support. Dual-mode 5G means the phone supports both SA (Standalone mode) and NSA (non-standalone) network modes. The NSA mode relies on LTE bands for tasks like communication between cell towers and servers.

The SA mode, on the other hand, uses 5G cells for both signaling and data transfer without the need of the existing LTE network. The teaser post also states that the Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones will ship with ColorOS 7 out of the box.

Specifications and features

Based on what we know so far, the smartphones are tipped to include quad cameras at the back. The primary camera sensor will have a resolution of 60-megapixels. The other three will reportedly be an 8-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calling, you will have a 32-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone will reportedly flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (1080×2400 pixels resolution) with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be a Snapdragon 735 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Reno and Reno 2 series launched in India, and we can expect the same with the Reno 3 series too.

