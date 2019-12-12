comscore Oppo Reno 3 antenna design revealed ahead of official launch | BGR India
Oppo Reno 3 to get antennas across the entire display for better 5G reception

Oppo plans to launch a bunch of products at its launch event on December 26. These include the Reno 3 smartphone series, and the Enco Free TWS Earbuds.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 4:38 PM IST
Oppo has scheduled an event on December 26 to launch the Reno 3 5G smartphone. Alongside we are also likely to see the regular Reno 3 and Enco Free TWS Earbuds. In the past few days, the company has revealed the key features of the phone starting with design. Now, Oppo Vice President, Shen Yiren, has disclosed that the Reno 3 Pro and non-Pro 5G version will come with a 360-degree surround antenna design for better 5G reception.

The Oppo Reno 3 5G, along with the standard Reno 3, will be the company’s first dual-mode 5G smartphone. Both will support standalone (SA) and non-standalone 5G (NSA) networks. To make use of it efficiently, these phones will feature 360-degree surround antenna running on all the front sides to provide a stable 5G connection.

Bad antenna designs lead to signal drops on smartphones when the hand cover a particular part of the antenna. The iPhone 4, for instance, from 2010 was infamous for this issue which led to the creation of the word ‘antenna-gate’. Since then, phone manufacturers have always taken care of antenna placements and stress more on that in case of a new design or form factor.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G by Oppo will be the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone at 7.7mm thickness and hence the company will employ antennas on all the sides in order to make good use of empty space available. Additionally, the phone will also intelligently switch between 4G and 5G networks according to the task carried out by the user. For example, if the user is streaming video, the phone will switch from 4G to 5G automatically for a seamless experience.

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26; Oppo Enco Free earbuds to also launch

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26; Oppo Enco Free earbuds to also launch

The other teased features of Oppo Reno 3 series include a curved hole-punch design (Pro version), Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a quad-camera setup on the rear. Speculation is rife that Oppo will be pricing the 5G handsets very aggressively.

