Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch onboard

The latest Oppo Reno 3 update also details improvement for the overall system stability of the device.

  • Published: July 5, 2020 3:16 PM IST
Oppo Reno 3 launch

Oppo is rolling out a new software update for its Reno 3 smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the July 2020 Android security patch along with some new features and known bug fixes. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Reno 3 phones in the Italian market. However, it will soon be available in other countries as well. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

The Oppo Reno 3 latest update carries the software version number CPH2043EX_11_A.19, with an unknown firmware package size, RMUpdate reports. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with July 2020 security patch. The update also details improving the overall system stability of the device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Oppo is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in phases. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Reno 3 units. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Oppo F15 and Oppo Reno 2F gets price cut in India: Check new prices

As per the changelog, the update adds the new Built-in Mail application to support various email services and allows users to manage multiple accounts simultaneously. It also brings the Oppo Relax application, which helps users breathe better, sleep better, and stay alert plus focus.

The update also mentions the fix for an issue of FM crash in certain system languages. While the July 2020 Android security patch brings a host of security enhancements to the smartphone. It is worth noting that the device is one of the first smartphones to receive the July 2020 update, even before the Google Pixel series smartphones.

Oppo Reno 3 features, specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset. It packs a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash charge.

  Published Date: July 5, 2020 3:16 PM IST

