Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

After the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro, the Chinese company might be getting another smartphone in the series, dubbed Oppo Reno 3A, very soon. The alleged smartphone specifications and launch has been tipped by by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to the report, the upcoming Oppo Reno 3A smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4,025mAh battery. The phone is further tipped to come with a quad-rear camera setup like the Reno 3.

To recall, Oppo launched the Reno 3 series in March in India without 5G. The same has been speculated for the Oppo Reno 3A. The phone will support 4G network with Snapdragon 665 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It is noted that the the Reno 3A will come equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It'll feature a quad camera setup at the rear, including a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, f/2.25 8MP camera, and two f/2.4 2MP cameras. While this isn't confirmed, it is said to offer an 8MP camera wide-angle one, and the two 2MP cameras to be macro and depth sensors. In the front, the phone will reportedly pack a 16MP selfie camera.

Also, the Reno3 A is said to feature a 4,025mAh battery like the Reno 3 Pro, but it might not support the fast charging. We can expect that the phone will run latest ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

