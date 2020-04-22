comscore Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster | BGR India
The upcoming Oppo Reno 3A smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4,025mAh battery.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 6:53 PM IST
Oppo Reno 3 launch

After the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro, the Chinese company might be getting another smartphone in the series, dubbed Oppo Reno 3A, very soon. The alleged smartphone specifications and launch has been tipped by by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to the report, the upcoming Oppo Reno 3A smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4,025mAh battery. The phone is further tipped to come with a quad-rear camera setup like the Reno 3. Also Read - Oppo A72 with 5000mAh battery, punch-hole display goes official in China

To recall, Oppo launched the Reno 3 series in March in India without 5G. The same has been speculated for the Oppo Reno 3A. The phone will support 4G network with Snapdragon 665 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

It is noted that the the Reno 3A will come equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It’ll feature a quad camera setup at the rear, including a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, f/2.25 8MP camera, and two f/2.4 2MP cameras. While this isn’t confirmed, it is said to offer an 8MP camera wide-angle one, and the two 2MP cameras to be macro and depth sensors. In the front, the phone will reportedly pack a 16MP selfie camera. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

Also, the Reno3 A is said to feature a 4,025mAh battery like the Reno 3 Pro, but it might not support the fast charging. We can expect that the phone will run latest ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Earlier today, Oppo quietly listed the all-new A72 smartphone in China after the Oppo A52 and Oppo A92s recent launch. The Oppo A72 is essentially the same smartphone as the Oppo A52 but with small changes. It features same design, punch-hole display, processor and battery. The only difference is the bumped up 48-megapixel primary camera lens in the rear quad-camera module.

  Published Date: April 22, 2020 6:53 PM IST

