Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC
News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC; may launch soon

News

The Oppo Reno4 4G is listed with the CPH2113 model number, but nothing specific has been revealed about the hardware.

  Published: June 8, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Oppo-reno-4-4

Photo: Gizmochina

Oppo recently launched its new Reno Series in China by making official the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones. The devices bring some attractive features and improvements that were better than its predecessor. As in previous years, the OPPO Reno 4 Series is likely to debut outside the Chinese market soon. However, this model won’t have 5G support. Also Read - Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

The Oppo Reno 4 4G has cleared its certification in Thailand by NBTC. The device is listed with the Oppo CPH2113 model number, but nothing specific has been revealed about the hardware. However, with it getting certified, we can expect a launch anytime soon, and the Thai certification clearly shows on the list that it will come out as Oppo Reno 4. Also Read - Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

The same device was also certified by EEC and TKDN in Indonesia, which means that the Reno 4 4G should appear in these markets as well. The device specifications are unknown at the moment, but the features are likely to differ from the model available in China. The smartphone may also not appear in the near future since the Reno 3 4G was launched in India just three months ago. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Photo: GizmoChina

Oppo Reno 4 Chinese version features and specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.1 custom UI skin on top.

Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Also Read

Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-angle-lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 1:41 PM IST

