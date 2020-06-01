Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro are set to launch in China on June 5. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the upcoming launch of the new series via an official teaser image. The Reno 4 series is no secret and has leaked multiple times in the past. It has also appeared in the form of renders and teasers. Chinese retailer JD.com has begun taking pre-orders for the device. The smartphone has also received TENAA certification, which revealed complete specifications. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

Oppo Reno 4 Series launch on June 5: What to expect

Oppo will launch the Reno 4 series as the successor to Reno 3 series, which made its debut back in 2019. The new series will bring 5G connectivity to the mid-range price segment. The TENAA listing revealed that Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED displays respectively. These devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. They will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, posters, specs leak; Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera, and more

The Reno 4 configuration, however, might differ in markets like India and Europe. The leaks have revealed that Oppo Reno 4 series will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. These devices will run ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. The renders have also confirmed punch-hile cutout at the front for a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. At the back, we are looking at a triple camera setup arranged vertically at the top left corner. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

The leaked specifications reveal that the main camera on the Reno 4 Pro will use a 48-megapixel shooter. It is said to be paired with a 12-megapixel secondary lens and a third 13-megapixel sensor. These could be ultra wide-angle and telephoto lens but we will know details soon. The Reno 4, on the other hand, will come with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The standard model is also tipped to have an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor at the front. These devices will pack a 4,000mAh battery and support 65W fast charging.