Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, specifications leaked
Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, posters, specs leak; Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera, and more

All this information indicates that the company plans to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks, if not days. In the meantime, let’s check out the latest leaked information regarding the Oppo Reno 4 here.

  Published: May 24, 2020 8:17 PM IST
Smartphone maker Oppo seems to be preparing for the launch of its upcoming Reno smartphone in the market. We have already seen leaked photos and posters regarding the unannounced smartphone, the Oppo Reno 4 series. As the company gets things ready for the launch, multiple things regarding the smartphone have just surfaced in a new report. These include hands-on images, new posters, and specifications for the Reno 4. All this information indicates that the company plans to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks, if not days. In the meantime, let’s check out the latest leaked information regarding the Oppo Reno 4 series here. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon before launch

Oppo Reno 4 leaks online; details

According to a report from SparroNews, new poster images and specifications have surfaced on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. As per the report, it looks like the device will come in two different colors which include Blue, and Pink. However, the company seems to be calling the colors “Reno Glow”. Beyond this, we can also see a quad-camera setup on the back of the device. The report also noted that Oppo has added a new “Ultra Steady” feature on the upcoming smartphone. Leaked poster images also confirmed that the device will come with support for 5G networks and 65W fast charging technology. Also Read - Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India; Price, Features

In addition, the device will also come with a dedicated “Super Night Scene Video” feature. We are not sure what it really means but it sounds like a night mode for video recording. Moving to the real-world hands-on image, we can make out more details about the rear side of the smartphone. This includes the actual gradient of the color, the texture, and the smartphone branding. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

Oppo Reno 4 seems to feature a gradient of Blue and White in the Blue color variant as the posters showcase. Beyond this, both the devices will feature a green-colored power button on the right side of the smartphone. One can also see “Reno Glow” and “Oppo” branding in the glossy finish on the back of the device. The rest of the rear features slightly rugged finish.

Specifications

Digging into the specifications, Oppo plans to launch the Reno 4 and 4 Pro. Both the devices will feature Snapdragon 765G, 4,000mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The regular version will feature a 6.43-inch display with 2.5D curved glass and Reno 4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch display with 3D curved glass. The quad-camera setup will feature a primary 48-megapixel sensor with OIS. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel night video sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a dedicated laser auto-focus module. The regular version comes with the usual 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 2-megapixel Black and White sensor, and a laser auto-focus sensor.

  Published Date: May 24, 2020 8:17 PM IST

