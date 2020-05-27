comscore Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed | BGR India
Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

Check out the latest leaked render of the Oppo Reno 4, an upper mid-range device that is expected to run on the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

  • Updated: May 27, 2020 2:22 PM IST
Oppo Reno 4

Despite most regions not getting the chance to experience the Oppo Reno 3 yet, the brand is already working on a successor. A new Oppo Reno 4 leak has apparently spilled the beans on all major aspects of the upcoming upper mid-range device. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, posters, specs leak; Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera, and more

Further, the Oppo Reno 4 is expected to be a direct competitor to the OnePlus Z. Both will aim to hit the budget flagship market where people want phones that come close to flagship-level performance but without the premium price tag. The leaked specifications suggest that the Oppo Reno 4, along with a higher-end Reno 4 Pro, will have 6.4-inch and 6.5-inch screens respectively. There is not a lot of difference between the screen size of the two devices. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon before launch

Based on what we saw with the Reno 3 series, we might see the Oppo Reno 4 sport a flat screen and the Reno 4 Pro sport a curved screen. This will set a clear physical differentiator on which is the more premium look-and-feel device of the two. Further, the leak also suggests that both the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. This also means both phones will be 5G-enabled, another area in which the phone will be competing with the OnePlus Z, which is rumored to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Also Read - Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India; Price, Features

In other news, we saw a leaked image of the Oppo Reno 4 last week. As per the report, it looks like the device will come in two different colors which include Blue, and Pink. However, the company seems to be calling the colors “Reno Glow”. Beyond this, we can also see a quad-camera setup on the back of the device. The report also noted that Oppo has added a new “Ultra Steady” feature on the upcoming smartphone. Leaked poster images also confirmed that the device will come with support for 5G networks and 65W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 4: Other expected specifications

Both the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will feature 4,000mAh batteries, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The quad-camera setup will feature a primary 48-megapixel sensor with OIS. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel night video sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a dedicated laser auto-focus module. The regular version comes with the usual 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 2-megapixel Black and White sensor, and a laser auto-focus sensor.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 2:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 27, 2020 2:22 PM IST

