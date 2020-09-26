Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

After Reno 4 SE, Oppo is reportedly preparing a new device for its Reno 4 Series by launching the Reno 4 Lite, which recently saw certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Now, the official Reno 4 Lite leaked images show the overall design of this smartphone that looks familiar. Moreover, the leak also revealed a spec sheet, including prices and a possible launch schedule. Also Read - New Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

Some of the Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaked images show that this phone will pack a full-screen design with a dual punch-hole cutout on the left side to accommodate two selfie cameras. There are two color choices that the Reno4 Lite will have, namely Blue and Black. On the back, we can see the quad-camera setup is mounted in a square camera module with an LED flash on the side.

The Reno4 Lite looks a lot like the OPPO F17 Pro

From what we can see, the Reno4 Lite design is similar to the Oppo F17 Pro that the company recently launched. Not only the design, but even the Reno4 Lite specifications also look identical to those offered by the Oppo F17 Pro.

This further reinforces the notion that the Reno4 Lite is a rebranded version of the Oppo F17 Pro, which changed its name. In terms of specifications, the device will get a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen that offers Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels).

The two selfie cameras can each include a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the back, there will be a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras.

The Reno4 Lite is also rumored to be launched in other markets, powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It can still be expanded via a microSD card.

Completing the specifications, the Reno4 Lite has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC support. It will run on the Android 10 operating system. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Lite has a battery capacity of 4,015 mAh. It is also equipped with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

