Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo was expected to launch the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Watch this month. Now a new revelation by a Flipkart landing page finally suggests a date for the launch. The Oppo smartphone and smartwatch will be launching on July 31 this year.

An earlier leak came from Ishan Agarwal, via PriceBaba, a trusted leaker. This leak suggested a launch on July 30, but it now seems that the launch has been pushed back by a day for some reason. The Flipkart landing page confirms that both the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Watch will launch on July 31 in India.

Expected specifications

Oppo recently announced it will bring the Reno 4 series to India with localized features. The Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have already been launched in China, and now we wait for its India launch. The newly launched Reno 4 comes in two variants.

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro features a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED displays respectively. The panel supports 90 Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The devices feature narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. These devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The phone variants come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The devices ship with Android 10-based latest ColorOS 7.2 version.

Oppo to launch another premium phone alongside Reno 4?

As per a recent teaser from the brand, we can expect Oppo to launch more than just the Reno 4 series and the watch in the near future. A recently shared update by Tasleem Arif , Vice President, Oppo India said, “Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium ‘sensation’ that’ll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!”

Going by his tweet, it’s possible this unnamed device could make its debut alongside the Reno 4 series itself. And since we still don’t have a launch date for the next Reno series in India, we’d be hoping to hear more from them very soon. Some are speculating it could be the Oppo Ace 2 which launched in April in home-country China.

