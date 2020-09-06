Oppo Reno4 Pro received a new software update this week. With this update, users get a new firmware along with September 2020 Android security patch. Along with this, the smartphone will also get some improvements in the camera department and system performance. This update is rolling out for the global variant of the Reno4 Pro, with the build number CPH2109_11_A.17. This means users in India can expect the update to hit their device through an over the air (OTA) in the coming weeks. Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India under Rs 5,000: Price, features

To recall, the Reno4 Pro smartphone made its debut in June this year. It flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Reno4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support. As previously noted, Oppo is already planning to launch its successor, the Reno5 series very soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

Oppo Reno5 series to pack new Snapdragon chipsets

Oppo has already set the name for the next Reno series. It points out the brand may launch Reno5, 5 Pro, and 5 Plus variant this time. Reports suggest that the phones will come Snapdragon chipsets. Past reports have also highlighted that the Reno5 will run on Snapdragon 775G. While the other two will come with Snapdragon 860. While it’s certain that the 775G will be the successor of the 765G chipset, we’re not sure how the 860 fits into its lineup. Also Read - Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check price, features and other details

This confusion is because Qualcomm has already launched Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus SoC in the market. Beyond this, we have also seen the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus SoC this year. Anyways, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Qualcomm and other leaks to know more about the upcoming Reno series.

