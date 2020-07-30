comscore Oppo Reno 4 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked ahead of launch; could feature Snapdragon 720G
News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked ahead of launch; could feature Snapdragon 720G

News

Oppo is set to launch the new Reno 4 Pro in the country later this week, along with other products.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 6:36 PM IST
Oppo-reno-4-4

Photo: Gizmochina

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 4 series in India later this week. And now we can more or less confirm the price of one of the models launching on Friday. The company confirmed it’s launching a different variant of the Reno 4 Pro in the country. And new leak suggests this phone will be priced over Rs 32,000 in the market. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more

At this price, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will compete with the Vivo X50, Samsung Galaxy A71 and few other brands. But the new leak also indicates that Oppo is changing the processor for the Indian variant of the Reno 4 Pro. So, instead of the Snapdragon 765G which powers the original model, Indians will get it with Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

In addition to this, the leak says Reno 4 Pro will pack a curved Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support 65W fast charging via VOOC technology. But we are concerned about the launch price of the device, especially with the chipset on offer. Also Read - Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

As you might know, the Snapdragon 720G is a basic, mid-range chipset, which we’ve seen on the Redmi Note series. So for Oppo to offer the processor on a phone costing over 30K is becoming hard to justify. Safe to say that, if Reno 4 Pro launches at this range, it’ll face intense competition. This not only includes phones in the same price bracket, but also others like the OnePlus Nord which sells for under Rs 28K in the country.

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

Also Read

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Launched in China, the panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The device features narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor in the Chinese variant. And it will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. The Reno 4 Pro uses a 48-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
ColorOS 7.2 based on Android10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7nm process)
48 million + 12 million + 13 million ultra-clear laser focus three-shot system
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

Vivo X50 Review

Review

Vivo X50 Review

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
Vivo X50 Review

Review

Vivo X50 Review
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए प्राइस

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी और 7-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, इस दिन आएगा सेल पर

OnePlus Nord की डिस्प्ले में सामने आई ये प्रोब्लम, कंपनी ने बताया नॉर्मल

Thomson ने लॉन्च किया Make in India सर्टिफिकेट Android TV, Rs 10,999 है कीमत

OnePlus 8T सीरीज को लॉन्च की तैयारी पूरी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October
Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details
Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

News

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

News

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers