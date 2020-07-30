Oppo is set to launch the Reno 4 series in India later this week. And now we can more or less confirm the price of one of the models launching on Friday. The company confirmed it’s launching a different variant of the Reno 4 Pro in the country. And new leak suggests this phone will be priced over Rs 32,000 in the market. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more

At this price, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will compete with the Vivo X50, Samsung Galaxy A71 and few other brands. But the new leak also indicates that Oppo is changing the processor for the Indian variant of the Reno 4 Pro. So, instead of the Snapdragon 765G which powers the original model, Indians will get it with Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

In addition to this, the leak says Reno 4 Pro will pack a curved Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support 65W fast charging via VOOC technology. But we are concerned about the launch price of the device, especially with the chipset on offer. Also Read - Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

As you might know, the Snapdragon 720G is a basic, mid-range chipset, which we’ve seen on the Redmi Note series. So for Oppo to offer the processor on a phone costing over 30K is becoming hard to justify. Safe to say that, if Reno 4 Pro launches at this range, it’ll face intense competition. This not only includes phones in the same price bracket, but also others like the OnePlus Nord which sells for under Rs 28K in the country.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Launched in China, the panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The device features narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor in the Chinese variant. And it will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. The Reno 4 Pro uses a 48-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor.

