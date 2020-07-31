Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 4 Pro in India via an immersive AR launch event. The event will begin at 12:30 pm and one can catch the live stream on Oppo India’s YouTube channel. Leaks indicate the version of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching in India will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market a few months back. Talking about specifications, the Chinese variant comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone will also be available in two color variants on Flipkart. These include the Starry Night and Silky White color options. Also Read - OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper with new 5G model, may use Snapdragon 690

The Reno 4 Pro is likely to be offered in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As per the rumors, the smartphone will likely be priced around Rs 32,000. The company is also likely to announce a number of launch offers and bank-specific discounts on launch. This will put it on par with phones like the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Vivo X50. The recently launched OnePlus Nord has a lower starting price of Rs 24,990 and better specifications. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is a more powerful processor theoretically. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications and design

As mentioned above, the Indian Reno 4 Pro will offer the same specifications as the one launched in China apart from the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The device will also feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone will also come with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. On the software end, Oppo will likely add the Android 10-based Color OS 7.2 on the Reno 4 Pro. Also Read - Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

On the imaging front, the Reno 4 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. It will also feature a hole-punch display, narrow bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

