The Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 smartphones have been launched in China. The latest Oppo Reno 4 series is expected to launch in India soon. The brand says that the device will launch with more localized features. While the India launch date is yet to be revealed, we at least know what we can expect from the device. The Oppo Reno 4 series price starts from RMB 3,799, which is roughly Rs 40,500 in India. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4: Price

The newly launched Oppo Reno 4 comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,500). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for RMB 4,299 (roughly Rs 45,800). The Pro is also listed with the same 12GB RAM option, which will cost RMB 4,299 (roughly Rs 45,800). The smartphones will go on sale in China starting on June 12.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED displays respectively. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The devices feature narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. These devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. They will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The devices ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

The Reno 4 Pro uses a 48-megapixel shooter. It is paired with a 12-megapixel secondary lens and a third 13-megapixel sensor. These are an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. The Reno 4, on the other hand, comes with a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Both the phones sport a 32-megapixel camera. The standard model also has an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor at the front. The regular model packs a 4,010mAh batter, while the houses a 4,000mAh battery. They ship with support for 65W fast charging.