Oppo Reno 4 Pro update brings August security update with several improvements

The latest Oppo Reno 4 Pro update includes bug fixes, security enhancements with the August 2020 Android security patch.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 7:08 PM IST
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 3

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has started receiving a new security update in India. The firmware brings the August 2020 security patch and several improvements to the smartphone’s Security, System, Camera, Communications, and more. The latest update for the Reno 4 Pro bumps up the software build version to CPH2109_11_A.15. Also Read - Oppo patents phone with support for Li-Fi technology

The update’s firmware is about 3.6 GB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with the August 2020 security patch. It mentions fixes for 10 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 4 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

As per the changelog, the update has improved the smartphone’s camera effects and user experience. It also optimizes network and phone call performance. The patch notes also mention improvements with system performance and stability. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G, 6 cameras and 8GB RAM

The Reno 4 Pro OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Thus, it will take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Reno 4 Pro smartphone made its debut earlier this year in June. It flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Reno 4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 7:08 PM IST

