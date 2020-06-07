Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Oppo has announced that the company will bring its all new Oppo Reno 4 series to India with localized features. The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro have already been launched in China, and now we wait for its India launch. The Oppo Reno 4 series supports 5G connectivity and will go on sale later this month in China. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched: Price, specifications, sale date and more

The newly launched Reno 4 comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,000). The Pro is also listed with the same 12GB RAM option, which will cost RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,000). The smartphones will go on sale in China starting from June 12.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4: Specifications

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED displays respectively. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The devices feature narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. These devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. They will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The devices ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

The Reno 4 Pro uses a 48-megapixel shooter. It is paired with a 12-megapixel secondary lens and a third 13-megapixel sensor. These are an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. The Reno 4, on the other hand, comes with a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Both the phones sport a 32-megapixel camera. The standard model also has an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor at the front. The regular model packs a 4,010mAh batter, while the houses a 4,000mAh battery. They ship with support for 65W fast charging.