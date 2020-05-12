Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 4 series in the coming weeks and this has been further supported by the leaked lives images of the upcoming phone in China this week. The image was posted on Weibo, and as you can see the Reno 4 is clearly visible along with the phone that seems to have four rear cameras which are placed vertically. Also Read - Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

In addition to this, the image also shows the Reno 4 will offer support for 5G connectivity and promises improved camera performance in night conditions. Looking at this live image, it’s clear the Reno 4 series is going to get a radical design change from its predecessor Reno 3 which comes in multiple variants in India. Also Read - Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in QWERTY keyboard

It’s likely the Oppo Reno 4 series will be made available in white and black colours, as seen in the image given here. Apart from this it’s hard to talk about more features of the Reno 4 but it seems we won’t have to wait too long get more details about this device from Oppo. Also Read - Oppo A92 launched with Snapdragon 665, 48MP camera; check details

Oppo Reno 4 is likely to compete with affordable flagships like OnePlus 8, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and slew of other brands like IooQ and Realme who also offer power-packed devices with support for 5G in the sub 40K price bracket in India.

Oppo has finally started selling the 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A31 in India. The smartphone sale has started from May 9, and the handset has been priced at Rs 14,990.

Oppo had launched the smartphone earlier this year in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, but only the 4GB RAM was made available back then. The company had planned to sell the 6GB RAM variant in the second week of March, but unfortunately it got delayed due to COVD-19 pandemic.