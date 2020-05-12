comscore Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted
News

Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

News

The phone is likely to launch in the coming weeks and this live image shows the next Reno phone will also offer 5G connectivity.

  • Updated: May 12, 2020 10:01 PM IST
Oppo A9 review 5

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 4 series in the coming weeks and this has been further supported by the leaked lives images of the upcoming phone in China this week. The image was posted on Weibo, and as you can see the Reno 4 is clearly visible along with the phone that seems to have four rear cameras which are placed vertically. Also Read - Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

In addition to this, the image also shows the Reno 4 will offer support for 5G connectivity and promises improved camera performance in night conditions. Looking at this live image, it’s clear the Reno 4 series is going to get a radical design change from its predecessor Reno 3 which comes in multiple variants in India. Also Read - Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in QWERTY keyboard

Oppo Reno 4

Image: Weibo

It’s likely the Oppo Reno 4 series will be made available in white and black colours, as seen in the image given here. Apart from this it’s hard to talk about more features of the Reno 4 but it seems we won’t have to wait too long get more details about this device from Oppo. Also Read - Oppo A92 launched with Snapdragon 665, 48MP camera; check details

Oppo Reno 4 is likely to compete with affordable flagships like OnePlus 8, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and slew of other brands like IooQ and Realme who also offer power-packed devices with support for 5G in the sub 40K price bracket in India.

Oppo has finally started selling the 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A31 in India. The smartphone sale has started from May 9, and the handset has been priced at Rs 14,990.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Oppo had launched the smartphone earlier this year in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, but only the 4GB RAM was made available back then. The company had planned to sell the 6GB RAM variant in the second week of March, but unfortunately it got delayed due to COVD-19 pandemic.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 9:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2020 10:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
News
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Entertainment

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Telecom

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

News

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
Best Smartphone Under 40000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 40000 in India
Best Smartphone Under 25000 India

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 25000 India
Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in 2020
Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in 2020

Top Products

Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 12 के वेरिएंट, फीचर्स और फाइनल प्राइस लीक, जानें पूरी डिटेल

गूगल इस तारीख से शुरू कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री!

Honor ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे 3000 रुपये कम में खरीद सकते हैं आप

कुछ ही मिनट में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

ट्राई की लिस्ट में जियो एक बार फिर टॉप पर पहुंचा, वोडाफोन को लगा झटका

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
News
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed
Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

News

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update
Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

News

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June