Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

Oppo, which recently launched the Reno 4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition, seems to be preparing a new member on its Reno 4 Series smartphone, which will be called the Oppo Reno4 Z 5G. The information about the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G was first spotted last week after receiving Bluetooth SIG and FCC certification, which carries the model number CPH2065. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro update brings August security update with several improvements

Now a device with the same model number has just received certification from the Global Certifications Forums (GCF). Even though it doesn’t give us much information, the GCF certification presence indicates that its launch is imminent. Moreover, the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G smartphone will be released to the international market. Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone passes TENAA certification with triple cameras and 5G support

A Global Version Of Oppo A92s

Meanwhile, the render images appearing in the GCF document show that the Reno 4 Z 5G smartphone has a square camera module. It has a reminiscent of the Oppo A92s that the company released in China some time ago. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

Thus, it seems that the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G will be launched as a rebranded version of the Oppo A92s for the global market. When the Reno 4 Z 5G will be launched is still unknown. However, several certifications that have been obtained indicate that Oppo can release the smartphone in the near future.

Oppo Reno4 Z 5G expected specifications

Since it is said to be the same smartphone. The Reno 4 Z 5G specifications might not be much different from the Oppo A92s. That was launched with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. We will probably see the Reno4 Z 5G pack a punch-hole design.

The square-shaped camera module on the back houses four cameras. It may include a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras.

In terms of processing power, we can expect MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC, which is equipped with 5G connectivity support. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, to keep it running, it may pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.