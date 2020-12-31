Oppo has launched a new variant of the recently-launched Reno 5. The new Reno 5 4G has been launched in Vietnam and acts as another member of the Reno 5 series (launched recently in China) and another version of the Reno 5. Read on to know more about the new Oppo smartphone and see how is it different from the Reno 5 5G. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G with 30W fast charge support spotted on 3C website: Report

Oppo Reno 5 4G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 5 4G comes with a price tag of VND 8,690,000 (around Rs. 27,500). While it is available to buy in Vietnam, there is no word on its availability in other markets, including India. Although, it might launch in India.



The smartphone comes in Starry Black and Fantasy White color options.

Oppo Reno 5 4G Features, Specs

The primary difference between the Reno 5 4G and the original one is that the former gets 4G support while the latter has 5G support. However, that’s not the only difference between the two devices. There is a difference in the processor, front camera configuration, and even fast charging.

The Reno 5 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is a toned-down SoC when compared to the Snapdragon 765G chipset seen in the Reno 5 5G. It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In the display department, the Reno 5 4G lacks an OLED screen, seen on the 5G variant.

The camera department is somewhat similar. The Reno 5 4G gets quad rear cameras rated at 64-megapixel (main camera), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide angle lens), 3-megapixel (depth sensor), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). The front camera stands at 44-megapixel, which is an upgrade to the 32-megapixel front camera on the Reno 5 5G.

The phone is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging, which is lower than the 65W fast charging tech on the Reno 5 5G. This sums up the differences and similarities between both the devices. Additionally, it runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.