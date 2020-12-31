comscore Oppo Reno 5 4G with 44MP selfie camera announced: Price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno 5 4G with 44MP selfie camera announced: Price, features, specs
News

Oppo Reno 5 4G with 44MP selfie camera announced: Price, features, specs

Mobiles

Oppo recently unveiled the Reno 5 with 5G connectivity in China. The Reno 5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro+ were also launched alongside

oppo reno 5 4g

Oppo has launched a new variant of the recently-launched Reno 5. The new Reno 5 4G has been launched in Vietnam and acts as another member of the Reno 5 series (launched recently in China) and another version of the Reno 5. Read on to know more about the new Oppo smartphone and see how is it different from the Reno 5 5G. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G with 30W fast charge support spotted on 3C website: Report

Oppo Reno 5 4G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 5 4G comes with a price tag of VND 8,690,000 (around Rs. 27,500). While it is available to buy in Vietnam, there is no word on its availability in other markets, including India. Although, it might launch in India. Also Read - Oppo's rollable slider smartphone images leaked online, designed by Tom Ford

Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera but old Snapdragon 865 chip

The smartphone comes in Starry Black and Fantasy White color options.

Oppo Reno 5 4G Features, Specs

The primary difference between the Reno 5 4G and the original one is that the former gets 4G support while the latter has 5G support. However, that’s not the only difference between the two devices. There is a difference in the processor, front camera configuration, and even fast charging.

The Reno 5 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is a toned-down SoC when compared to the Snapdragon 765G chipset seen in the Reno 5 5G. It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In the display department, the Reno 5 4G lacks an OLED screen, seen on the 5G variant.

The camera department is somewhat similar. The Reno 5 4G gets quad rear cameras rated at 64-megapixel (main camera), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide angle lens), 3-megapixel (depth sensor), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). The front camera stands at 44-megapixel, which is an upgrade to the 32-megapixel front camera on the Reno 5 5G.

The phone is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging, which is lower than the 65W fast charging tech on the Reno 5 5G. This sums up the differences and similarities between both the devices. Additionally, it runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
News
Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

News

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version

News

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew

Apps

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

Smart TVs

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version

News

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

How to make group calls on Telegram: टेलीग्राम पर कैसे करें ग्रुप कॉल? यहां जानें पूरा तरीका

सिर्फ 15 मिनट में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा यह स्मार्टफोन, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus नहीं, इस कंपनी के स्मार्टफोन पर यूजर्स को सबसे ज्यादा भरोसा

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में 5 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का शानदार कैमरा

Jio का न्यू ईयर गिफ्ट, अब सभी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
News
Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

News

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version

News

Oppo Reno 5 4G smartphone now official: See how different is from the 5G version
Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew

Apps

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew
LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

Smart TVs

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers