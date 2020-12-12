Oppo has launched the Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G in China with flagship-level specifications including quad rear cameras and fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 5 5G starts at a price of CNY 2,699, which roughly translates to around Rs 30,400 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,399, which comes around Rs 38,200 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed, specs and price leaked

Both smartphones come in two variants. The Reno 5 5G base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,699, which roughly translates to around Rs 30,400. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,999, which roughly translates to Rs 33,700. The Reno 5 5G comes in three colour options including Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is launched at CNY 3,399, which roughly translates to around Rs 38,200. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at CNY 3,799, which roughly comes around Rs 42,700. The phone also comes in three colours. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

As far as the pre-orders are concerned, both phones are up for pre-orders in China and will start shipping from December 18. For now there are no details on whether these two phones will be launched in other markets. Also Read - Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones

In terms of specifications, the Reno 5 5G comes packed with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90hz refresh rate and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software front the phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front the phone features a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. It comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G comes packed with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and screen-to-body-ratio of 92.1 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. On the camera front the phone includes the same setup as the Reno 5 5G. It is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.