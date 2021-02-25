Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched

Oppo has introduced a new variant of the recent Reno 5 — the Reno 5 K — in China. The smartphone acts as a water-down version of the same and is in addition to the Oppo Reno 5 and the Reno 5 Pro. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5F could launch on March 22 reveals Oppo Kenya

It comes with a number of highlights including a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and much more. Here’s a look at the Oppo Reno 5 K’s features and specifications. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

Oppo Reno 5 K price, availability

The Oppo Reno 5 K price is still under the wraps. However, we do have an availability date. It will go on sale in China on March 6, meaning the price will be revealed soon. However, we still don’t know whether or not it will be launched in India. Also Read - Top five smartphones with high refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

The smartphone, with a Reno 5-like design, comes in Green Breeze, Starry Dream, and Midnight Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 5 K features, specs

The Reno 5 K comes with 5G support and a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a punch-hole in the top left corner and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip. To recall, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, both of which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel, much like the Reno 5 Pro.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Reno 5 K comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock feature, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, and more connectivity options.