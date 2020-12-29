There are reports that the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G has been listed on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website which issues quality standardisation for products being imported or sold in China. Also Read - Oppo's rollable slider smartphone images leaked online, designed by Tom Ford

The alleged smartphone is seen offering support for 30W fast charging on the listing, GSMArena reported. Although the listing on the website is for a phone dubbed PELMOO, it is safe to assume that the device mentioned in the listing is the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G. This is the first time that the moniker has been used in public. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera but old Snapdragon 865 chip

A report by MyFixGuide suggests that model number (VC56HACH) in the listing belongs to the Oppo Reno 5 Lite in the Reno 5 series. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor

Till now, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched three phones – the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ in China. All three sport Oppo’s native 65W VOOC fast charging technology.

Focus on all price categories

As per the certification site, the upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone (model number VC56HACH) will come with a charger in the box, that could be the 30W VOOC charging adapter. A GSMArena report also suggests that Oppo will launch the upcoming Reno 5 series in all price categories which is why the Oppo Reno Lite looks like a possibility in the coming days.

Oppo has been bullish with Reno series and even in the Indian market, the company made sure that it made the Reno available in all price categories. The Oppo Reno series was launched in April 2019 and has continued to remain a successful proposition for the smartphone brand.

Still speculation

It should be noted that the above is all speculations as the company has not confirmed whether it will be launching a ‘Lite’ version of the Reno 5. Considering that the devices will be available across different price ranges, the ‘Lite’ version fits the bill in the mid-range.

It is also speculated that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Oppo Reno Pro 5G in India next year as a smartphone carrying a model number associated with the Oppoe Reno 5 Pro 5G was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.