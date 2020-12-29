comscore Oppo Reno 5G Lite spotted in Chinese cetification website | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G with 30W fast charge support spotted on 3C website: Report
News

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G with 30W fast charge support spotted on 3C website: Report

News

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is touted to launch a Lite variant in its Oppo Reno 5 series dubbed the Reno 5 Lite 5G which will support 30W fast charging.

  • Published: December 29, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Oppo logo 805px

Image credit: Oppo

There are reports that the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G has been listed on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website which issues quality standardisation for products being imported or sold in China. Also Read - Oppo's rollable slider smartphone images leaked online, designed by Tom Ford

The alleged smartphone is seen offering support for 30W fast charging on the listing, GSMArena reported. Although the listing on the website is for a phone dubbed PELMOO, it is safe to assume that the device mentioned in the listing is the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G. This is the first time that the moniker has been used in public. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera but old Snapdragon 865 chip

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 3C

Image credit: GSMArena

A report by MyFixGuide suggests that model number (VC56HACH) in the listing belongs to the Oppo Reno 5 Lite in the Reno 5 series. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor

Till now, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched three phones –  the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ in China. All three sport Oppo’s native 65W VOOC fast charging technology.

Focus on all price categories

As per the certification site, the upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone (model number VC56HACH) will come with a charger in the box, that could be the 30W VOOC charging adapter. A GSMArena report also suggests that Oppo will launch the upcoming Reno 5 series in all price categories which is why the Oppo Reno Lite looks like a possibility in the coming days.

Oppo has been bullish with Reno series and even in the Indian market, the company made sure that it made the Reno available in all price categories. The Oppo Reno series was launched in April 2019 and has continued to remain a successful proposition for the smartphone brand.

Still speculation

It should be noted that the above is all speculations as the company has not confirmed whether it will be launching a ‘Lite’ version of the Reno 5. Considering that the devices will be available across different price ranges, the ‘Lite’ version fits the bill in the mid-range.

It is also speculated that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Oppo Reno Pro 5G in India next year as a smartphone carrying a model number associated with the Oppoe Reno 5 Pro 5G was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
Telecom
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

News

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000

5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000 in India

Poco X3 to Realme 7: 5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000

Photo Gallery

Poco X3 to Realme 7: 5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000

Google removes Astrophotography mode in latest update

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G to launch with 30W fast charge support: Report

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Here's what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G to launch with 30W fast charge support: Report

News

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G to launch with 30W fast charge support: Report
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M12 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro की लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स आई सामने, ये होंगे खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10 : शाओमी के दो सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानें कौन ज्यादा दमदार

Vivo X60 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक जानें हर बात

Vi का शानदार ऑफर, इस प्रीपेड प्लान के साथ मिलेगा 50GB फ्री डाटा

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
Telecom
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

News

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here
OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000
Google removes Astrophotography mode in latest update

News

Google removes Astrophotography mode in latest update
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G to launch with 30W fast charge support: Report

News

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G to launch with 30W fast charge support: Report

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers