Oppo Reno 5 series could launch with unannounced Snapdragon chipset

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in India few weeks, and is set to add another phone to the lineup next week as well.

  Published: August 23, 2020 6:17 PM IST
Photo: Gizmochina

Oppo Reno 4 series had just launched in the market. And reports suggest it is already working on the Reno 5 series. As given a Weibo post, Oppo has already set the name for the next Reno series. It points out the brand could have Reno 5, 5 Pro and 5 Plus variant this time. In addition to this, a tipster given in this report has mentioned the phones will come Snapdragon chipset, which is hardly surprising. Also Read - Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display

The names of the chipsets are yet to be announced by Qualcomm. So, there’s possibility Oppo will wait for them to launch, and then offer the next Reno series. This could ideally take a few months, but expect the next Reno devices to launch before the end of 2020 or early 2021. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

The tipster highlighted the Reno 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 775G. While the other two will come with Snapdragon 860. While it’s certain that the 775G will be the successor the 765G chipset, we’re not sure how the 860 fits into its lineup. Because, Qualcomm already has the 855, 855 Plus and we’ve also seen the 865 and 865 Plus this year. Anyways, we’ll be keeping a close on Qualcomm and other leaks to know more about that in the coming months. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as a global version of the Oppo A92s

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

Oppo had previously launched the A53 back in 2015, and this new variant is now gets the same name. The Oppo A53 2020 brings puns-hole display with screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The A53 2020 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The phone’s back features a triple camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A53 2020 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Best Sellers