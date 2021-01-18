A lot has happened in the tech world today. Starting from the Oppo Reno 5 Pro India launch to Amazon and Flipkart reveal their respective Republic sale deals. Additionally, itel Vision 1 Pro has been launched in India with triple rear cameras and more. Besides launching Oppo Ren 5 Pro 5G, the Chinese smartphone brand has slashed price of the Oppo A12 in India. At BGR.in we bring to you the top technology news of the day you probably missed. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G arrives in India: Here's how it look at it

Oppo Reno 5 Pro launched in India

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 35,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. The smartphone will be available in the country starting January 22 on Flipkart. Some of the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 4350mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapxiel selfie shooter, among others. Additionally, Oppo also launched Enco X truly wireless earbuds packed with Active Noise Cancellation support. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G first impressions: This one's gorgeous!

Also Read - Oppo A12 price in India slashed: Here's everything to know

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals

Amazon Great Republic Days sale deals have been revealed ahead of the sale date. The Amazon sale begins on January 19 for Prime members and for everyone else the sale kicks off on January 20 and ends on January 23. During the sale smartphones like OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more will be available with discounted prices. During the sale, OnePlus 8T will be available at Rs 40,499, Samsung Galaxy M51 at RS 20,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs 14,999, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime at Rs 14,999 and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members tomorrow, on January 19. The sale will begin for everyone on January 20 and continue until January 24. During the sale consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank card. Smartphones like Realme C12, Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy F41 and more will be available with massive discount. During the Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available at Rs 13,999, iPhone SE at Rs 27,999, iPhone XR at Rs 35,999, Poco X3 at Rs 14,999, iPhone at Rs 48,999, among others.

itel Vision 1 Pro launched

itel Vision 1 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 6,599 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This is the successor to the itel Vision 1 launched in India last year in August. Some of the key specifications of the itel smartphone include Android 10 (Go edition), 6.52-inches screen, 90 percent screen to body ratio, triple rear cameras, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, 2GB RAM and 32GB fo internal storage.

Oppo A12 price cut in India

Alongside launching the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the chinese smartphone manufacturer has slashed the price of Oppo A12 in India, The smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone received a price cut back in November which dropped thr price at Rs 8,990. The phone has now received a Rs 500 off and is available at Rs 8,490. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is available at Rs 10,990 after price cut.